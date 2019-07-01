National Bank Financial Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.00

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HBM. CIBC decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CSFB decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$9.00 target price (down from C$10.00) on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.28.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$7.09 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$10.42. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.18, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$388.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$423.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

