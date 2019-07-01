National Bank Financial Cuts Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target to C$1.25

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE:TKO opened at C$0.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.95. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.46.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$70.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

