National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. National Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $311.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.25 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Deutsche Bank lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ NATI traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.94. National Instruments has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.67 per share, for a total transaction of $88,562.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,317.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $77,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,511,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,527 shares of company stock valued at $874,354. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 2,522.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

