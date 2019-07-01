NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of NATIXIS SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTXFY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on NATIXIS SA/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

NTXFY opened at $38.56 on Thursday. NATIXIS SA/ADR has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.11.

NATIXIS SA/ADR Company Profile

Natixis SA engages in the provision of international corporate, investment, insurance, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset and Wealth Management; Corporate and Investment Banking; Insurance; Specialized Financial Services; and Coface . The Asset and Wealth Management segment includes asset management within Natixis Investment Managers and wealth management.

