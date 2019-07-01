Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neovasc Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s products include the Tiara (TM) mitral valve prosthesis in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer (TM) for the treatment of refractory angina and a line of advanced biological tissue products that are used as key components in third-party medical products, including transcatheter heart valves. Neovasc Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ NVCN opened at $0.48 on Friday. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neovasc stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc Inc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 126,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Neovasc at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

