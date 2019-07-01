News (NASDAQ:NWS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut News from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NWS stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.34. News has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. News had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of News by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of News by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 6,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,029,000 after buying an additional 198,839 shares in the last quarter. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

