NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO Sells $3,067,500.00 in Stock

NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) CEO John W. Ketchum sold 15,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $3,067,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NEE stock opened at $204.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.93. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $163.51 and a 12-month high of $208.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.19. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 46.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.2% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 298,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,673,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $194.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.