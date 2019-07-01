Nike (NYSE:NKE) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $97.00 target price on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Cowen set a $90.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Nike from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Nike stock opened at $83.95 on Friday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Nike by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,133,675 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $158,219,000 after purchasing an additional 635,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. WealthTrust Fairport LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 60,157 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

