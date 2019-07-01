Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $267.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) to announce sales of $267.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Noble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $259.90 million to $274.00 million. Noble reported sales of $258.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noble will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Noble.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on NE. Barclays set a $3.00 target price on Noble and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Noble in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Noble in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.25 target price on the stock. SEB Equities lowered Noble from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

Shares of NE stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,020,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,954,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $490.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.50. Noble has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Noble in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

