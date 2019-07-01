Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:NBLX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.56.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Noble Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noble Midstream Partners by 12,284.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,227 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,306,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,053,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,999,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,872,000 after buying an additional 432,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Noble Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 716,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NBLX traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $33.77. The stock had a trading volume of 199,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,339. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.34. Noble Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.04.

Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $147.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.40 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Research analysts expect that Noble Midstream Partners will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noble Midstream Partners

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments and Other. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

