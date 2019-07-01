Nomura Begins Coverage on Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $108.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on QLYS. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Qualys and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys to $90.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $87.08 on Friday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Qualys had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qualys news, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $162,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,150,453.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.52, for a total value of $350,943.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,891 shares in the company, valued at $16,376,634.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,719 shares of company stock worth $4,946,395. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 23.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the first quarter valued at $824,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 9.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,155,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after purchasing an additional 102,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 916,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

