Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at GMP Securities

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its price target cut by GMP Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

NVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Nuvista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nuvista Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.00.

Nuvista Energy stock opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.39 million and a PE ratio of 6.90. Nuvista Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$9.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$141.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvista Energy will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,526.36. Insiders have purchased 34,650 shares of company stock valued at $100,563 over the last quarter.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

