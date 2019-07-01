OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OCFC. Boenning Scattergood downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. FIG Partners reiterated an outperform rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OceanFirst Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $21.30 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.43.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,365 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $687,000. Castine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 128,616 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

