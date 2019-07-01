Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Office Depot’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Office Depot also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Office Depot will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Office Depot.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ODP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America cut Office Depot from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Office Depot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,988,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,370,000 after purchasing an additional 814,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Office Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,732,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,568,000 after purchasing an additional 217,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Office Depot by 18.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 26,530,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,306,000 after buying an additional 4,049,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Office Depot by 29.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,121,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,632,000 after buying an additional 2,995,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Office Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $28,205,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Depot stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,812,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,910,350. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. Office Depot has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Office Depot’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

