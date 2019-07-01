Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $76.81 on Friday. Omega Flex has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $96.00. The firm has a market cap of $775.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.79 million for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 18.56%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,297,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Omega Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Omega Flex by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 79,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after buying an additional 28,655 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

