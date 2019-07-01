Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Rating Reiterated by Zacks Investment Research

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opus Bank is a state-charted commercial bank. The Bank accepts deposits, loans, and provides other services for the public. It provides relationship-based banking products, services and loan products for small to mid-sized commercial businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals and consumers. Opus Bank is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on OPB. ValuEngine upgraded Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Opus Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ OPB opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $723.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Opus Bank has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Opus Bank had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPB. Shoals Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Opus Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,754,000. Castine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Opus Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $5,698,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,500,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,983,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 143,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Opus Bank by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 72,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

