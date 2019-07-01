P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has raised its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter has a dividend payout ratio of 63.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

NYSE GLT opened at $16.88 on Monday. P H Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $20.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.70 million, a P/E ratio of 80.38, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.78.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 16.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other P H Glatfelter news, Director Nicholas Debenedictis bought 2,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $30,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,566.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,000 shares of P H Glatfelter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $105,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $179,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

