Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $8.00 price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PACB. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at $31,506,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 727.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,666,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,773 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 165.6% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,623,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259,146 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 3,117,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,099,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.09. 1,185,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.77. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $923.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 102.01% and a negative net margin of 143.62%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

