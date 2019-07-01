Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

PCTY stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.01. 37,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,035. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $53.46 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 310.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.11.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 166,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $15,904,694.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,569,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,820,895.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $89,170.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,312 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,192 shares of company stock worth $27,120,606. 41.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Paylocity by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in Paylocity by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

