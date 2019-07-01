Paypoint’s (PAY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Paypoint (LON:PAY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price target on the stock.

PAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Friday, May 24th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Paypoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Paypoint from GBX 1,183 ($15.46) to GBX 1,226 ($16.02) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188.67 ($15.53).

PAY opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,050.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97. Paypoint has a twelve month low of GBX 739 ($9.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.13).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. Paypoint’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

In other Paypoint news, insider Rachel Kentleton sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,057 ($13.81), for a total value of £28,961.80 ($37,843.72).

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

