Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of McCarthy & Stone (LON:MCS) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.95) price objective on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on McCarthy & Stone from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of McCarthy & Stone in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 140.13 ($1.83).

Get McCarthy & Stone alerts:

Shares of McCarthy & Stone stock opened at GBX 136.60 ($1.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.01. McCarthy & Stone has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96.95 ($1.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 144.40 ($1.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. McCarthy & Stone’s dividend payout ratio is 0.66%.

About McCarthy & Stone

McCarthy & Stone plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retirement housing market in the United Kingdom. The company builds, sells, and manages retirement developments. It offers retirement living developments, which provide apartments for customers aged 60 and over; retirement living plus developments, which are designed for customers aged 70 and over, as well as offers retirement properties with management services, domestic assistance, personal care, and additional support; and lifestyle living developments for customers aged 55 and over.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for McCarthy & Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCarthy & Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.