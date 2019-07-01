Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTC. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of PRTC stock opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 213.98. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 239 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $644.09 million and a P/E ratio of -14.25.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

