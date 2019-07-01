Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) Lowered to “Speculative Buy” at GMP Securities

GMP Securities lowered shares of Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.70 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$0.80.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PRQ. CIBC dropped their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Petrus Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Petrus Resources presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$1.06.

Get Petrus Resources alerts:

Shares of PRQ stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. Petrus Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.21 and a 1-year high of C$1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.52.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.23 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Petrus Resources will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petrus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.