Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

PSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Phillips 66 from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.73.

PSX stock opened at $93.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $123.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 30.74%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.91 per share, for a total transaction of $165,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $31,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.7% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.6% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

