Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) Downgraded by Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PES. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Pioneer Energy Services from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.19.

PES stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.62. Pioneer Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.49.

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE:PES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. Pioneer Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 26.33% and a negative net margin of 8.95%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Energy Services will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PES. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 175.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 337,716 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Pioneer Energy Services by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 67,845 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 82,486 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Energy Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pioneer Energy Services by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Energy Services

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling and production services to oil and gas exploration and production companies. It provides contract land drilling services in the Marcellus/Utica, Permian Basin and Eagle Ford, and Bakken regions, as well as in Colombia. The company operates 16 AC rigs in the United States and 8 SCR rigs in Colombia.

