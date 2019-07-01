Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Price Target to $30.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its price objective upped by Piper Jaffray Companies from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IOVA. ValuEngine upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley set a $24.00 price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.82.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.09 and a current ratio of 20.09. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.41.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,720,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,299 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2,771.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,277,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,558 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,062,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,403,000 after purchasing an additional 347,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

