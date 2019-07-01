QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) & Village Bank and Trust Financial (OTCMKTS:VBFC) Head to Head Survey

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Village Bank and Trust Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares QNB and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QNB 23.50% 11.45% 0.99% Village Bank and Trust Financial 12.10% 9.41% 0.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of QNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Village Bank and Trust Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QNB and Village Bank and Trust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QNB $48.09 million 2.69 $11.34 million N/A N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial $27.26 million 1.74 $3.04 million N/A N/A

QNB has higher revenue and earnings than Village Bank and Trust Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for QNB and Village Bank and Trust Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A Village Bank and Trust Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

QNB has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Village Bank and Trust Financial has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QNB beats Village Bank and Trust Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; letters of credit, credit cards, and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and Internet-and mobile-banking, electronic bill payment, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 11 branches in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking. It accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services. The company also provides secured and unsecured commercial loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for various purposes, such as funding working capital needs, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; loans for acquiring, developing, constructing, and owning commercial real estate properties; and secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments, as well as originates residential mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market. In addition, it offers online banking, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services for business clients. The company provides its products and services through 10 full-service branch banking offices and 1 mortgage loan production office in Central Virginia in the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover, Henrico, Powhatan, and James City. Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Midlothian, Virginia.

