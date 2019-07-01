Raymond James Analysts Give Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) a C$1.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.00 price objective on Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ORE opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 13.11 and a quick ratio of 12.55. Orezone Gold has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.42.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orezone Gold will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick Downey bought 462,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,790,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,819,200.

Orezone Gold Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of resource projects. Its principal property is the Bomboré gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Orezone Gold Corporation(TSXV:ORE) operates independently of IAMGOLD Burkina Faso Inc as of February 25, 2009.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.