Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) Short Interest Update

Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,377,500 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the May 15th total of 1,465,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Re/Max has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.20.

Get Re/Max alerts:

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Re/Max had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 70.42%. The company had revenue of $71.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Re/Max will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail A. Liniger purchased 45,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,038.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,038.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Liniger purchased 122,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $3,727,890.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,975.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 446,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,990,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Re/Max by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,207,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Re/Max by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,691,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,200,000 after acquiring an additional 141,138 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Re/Max by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Re/Max during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,046,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Re/Max by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 667,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Re/Max from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Re/Max from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Re/Max and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Re/Max Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Re/Max and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.