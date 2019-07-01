Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

RTRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Retrophin in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Get Retrophin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $20.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.47 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.89. Retrophin has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $39.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.40 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 41.38% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Retrophin will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Retrophin news, insider William E. Rote sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $28,876.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $35,916.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,489. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $194,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,491 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Retrophin by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Retrophin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retrophin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.