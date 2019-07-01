Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $21.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.71) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Revlon an industry rank of 59 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revlon in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Revlon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Revlon news, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, with a total value of $470,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,182,200. 87.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth $472,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Revlon by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after buying an additional 50,039 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Revlon in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,980. Revlon has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Revlon will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revlon

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

