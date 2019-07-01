RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) Receives GBX 5,435 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,435 ($71.02).

A number of analysts have commented on RHIM shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,450 ($71.21) to GBX 5,620 ($73.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LON:RHIM traded up GBX 32 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,868 ($63.61). The stock had a trading volume of 103,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 63.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,721.64. RHI Magnesita has a 52 week low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,165 ($67.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

RHI Magnesita Company Profile

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

