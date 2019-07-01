Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.60.

RIGL stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $436.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.94% and a negative net margin of 111.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rigel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Dean L. Schorno purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,526.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,075,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after buying an additional 79,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,724,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,567,000 after buying an additional 89,356 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,382,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after buying an additional 121,243 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,478,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; and Phase III clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

