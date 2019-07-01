Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RIO. Bank of America cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Societe Generale cut shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $55.23 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Rio Tinto from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Rio Tinto from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.58.

NYSE:RIO opened at $62.34 on Thursday. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $44.62 and a 52 week high of $63.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Rio Tinto by 1.4% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto by 5.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,605 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Rio Tinto by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 58,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 8.1% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

