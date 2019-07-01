Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,093.80 ($14.29).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RR shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce in a report on Monday, March 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,242 ($16.23) to GBX 1,284 ($16.78) and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

In other news, insider Ian Davis acquired 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 918 ($12.00) per share, for a total transaction of £1,982.88 ($2,590.98). Also, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 910 ($11.89) per share, with a total value of £1,938.30 ($2,532.73). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 644 shares of company stock valued at $590,348.

Shares of LON RR traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 857.40 ($11.20). 3,860,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 894.94. Rolls-Royce has a fifty-two week low of GBX 747 ($9.76) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104.50 ($14.43). The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64.

About Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

