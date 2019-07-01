Royal Bank of Canada Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$35.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins cut shares of Empire from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Empire from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Empire has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$33.56.

EMP.A opened at C$32.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81. Empire has a 52-week low of C$22.38 and a 52-week high of C$33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$31.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

