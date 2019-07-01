Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target Raised to $112.50

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $92.50 to $112.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RGLD. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Royal Gold to an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Royal Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $102.49 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.23%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Vance sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $182,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce Christopher Kirchhoff sold 9,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.18, for a total value of $882,507.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,426.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,423 shares of company stock worth $8,138,746. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 762.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Royal Gold by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

