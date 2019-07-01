Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to post sales of $12.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $10.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $49.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.89 million to $50.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.70 million, with estimates ranging from $49.21 million to $56.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.80%.

SAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $893,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $311,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAR traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381. The company has a market capitalization of $186.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.51. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.65%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

