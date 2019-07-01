Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €83.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €84.00 ($97.67) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €91.00 ($105.81) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €76.29 ($88.71).

Shares of SU stock opened at €79.76 ($92.74) on Thursday. Schneider Electric has a one year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a one year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €74.07.

Schneider Electric Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

