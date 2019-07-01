Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 89,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 12.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 34.8% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,660. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

