Short Interest in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Rises By 7.2%

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 11,150,200 shares. Approximately 23.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.33 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $9.28 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.79.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.74). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 615.38%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Raymond C. Stachowiak purchased 160,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $438,326.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 14.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in AMC Entertainment by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMC shares. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on AMC Entertainment from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

