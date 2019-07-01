Short Interest in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Increases By 8.5%

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,219,300 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 72,123,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 51,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,656,024,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2,345.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,599 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,969,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Bank of America stock opened at $29.00 on Monday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.14. The stock has a market cap of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

