Short Interest in Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) Decreases By 5.2%

Empire Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:NYNY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the May 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.1 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Empire Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

NASDAQ NYNY opened at $9.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Empire Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

Empire Resorts (NASDAQ:NYNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. Empire Resorts had a negative return on equity of 74.60% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYNY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Empire Resorts by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Empire Resorts

Empire Resorts, Inc engages in hospitality and gaming businesses in New York. The company owns and operates Monticello Casino and Raceway, a video gaming machine (VGM) and harness horseracing facility in Monticello that operates 1,110 VGMs, including 1,090 video lottery terminals and 20 electronic table game positions; Resorts World Catskills, a casino resort located in Sullivan County, New York; The Alder, a 101-room modern lifestyle hotel; and Amenities, a Casino with 332 guest rooms and suites.

