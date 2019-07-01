Short Interest in Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) Decreases By 6.1%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 2,033,800 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 208,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTSV. Roth Capital began coverage on Forty Seven in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forty Seven from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright set a $21.00 target price on Forty Seven and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim began coverage on Forty Seven in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Forty Seven in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forty Seven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

In other news, Director Ravindra Majeti sold 25,000 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving Weissman sold 9,900 shares of Forty Seven stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $169,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,711 shares of company stock worth $2,018,617 in the last ninety days. 37.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forty Seven in the first quarter worth about $122,000. 47.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTSV opened at $10.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.83. Forty Seven has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.17.

Forty Seven (NASDAQ:FTSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Equities analysts anticipate that Forty Seven will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Forty Seven Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa; and FSI-174, an anti-cKIT antibody.

