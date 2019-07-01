Short Interest in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) Grows By 7.8%

HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,300 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the May 15th total of 811,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HNI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 44,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HNI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of HNI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sidoti set a $45.00 price target on shares of HNI and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $35.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. HNI has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.33 million. HNI had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. HNI’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HNI will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.62%.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

