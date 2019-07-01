Short Interest in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) Increases By 7.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,800 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 677,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 349,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor stock opened at $10.35 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $354.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 20.36% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $9.00 target price on Magnachip Semiconductor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnachip Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Toronado Partners LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Menta Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

