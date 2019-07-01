SIG’s (SHI) Sell Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SIG in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of SIG from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SIG has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 142 ($1.86).

SIG stock opened at GBX 129.70 ($1.69) on Friday. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.30 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 134.59. The firm has a market cap of $767.25 million and a P/E ratio of 43.23.

SIG Company Profile

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

