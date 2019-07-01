Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,613,717.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $490,827,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,005 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,108,000 after purchasing an additional 763,535 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 862,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,725,000 after purchasing an additional 575,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,712,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,441,000 after purchasing an additional 507,345 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.62. 75,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.99. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $158.63 and a 12 month high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.