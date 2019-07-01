Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

SNN opened at $43.54 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

