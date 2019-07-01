Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Steel Dynamics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup set a $40.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie set a $36.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.54.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.20.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Gabriel Shaheen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.03 per share, for a total transaction of $135,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,904.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Pushis purchased 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $149,986.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,381.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,740 shares of company stock valued at $336,296 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $146,724,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 230.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,162,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,741,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 21,357,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $965,150,000 after acquiring an additional 882,061 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 293.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,138,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,153,000 after acquiring an additional 848,774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

